Andy Reid goes back to the Super Bowl

NFL Expert Picks: Revenge for Andy Reid, winners of NFC/AFC championship games

In the NFC, Drew Brees looks for a return to the Super Bowl while Jared Goff hopes to make his first appearance. And in the AFC, Tom Brady aims for title No. 6 but Patrick Mahomes shoots for his first trip to the big game.

Ducis Rodgers makes his picks for which teams will face off in Super Bowl 53.

NFL Championship Weekend
NFC: Rams at Saints, 3:05 p.m.
AFC: Patriots at Chiefs, 6:40 p.m.

