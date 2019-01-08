Nick Foles lands on Sports Illustrated cover again

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Nick Foles is once again leading the Philadelphia Eagles through the playoffs.
And once again, the Super Bowl MVP quarterback is landing on the cover of Sports Illustrated.
"Again?!" is the big headline on the January 14, 2019 edition of the magazine.
The cover also reads: "What can the defending champs do for an encore?" and "Nick Foles is back and has some ideas."
Again in 2018, Philly called on its modest (but statistically mind-blowing) backup QB to save the season.— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 8, 2019
Nick Foles and the Super Bowl champs are, justifiably, loaded with confidence.
After all, they’ve seen it before (by @GregBishopSI & @Ben_Baskin) https://t.co/IXPogSc8Ih pic.twitter.com/j5xjntEFAi
The cover story's headline is "For Nick Foles and the Eagles, It's All Feeling Very Familiar."
The story by Greg Bishop and Ben Baskin begins: "Been there, done that: Again in 2018, Philly called on its modest (but statistically mind-blowing) backup QB to save the season. Now heading into the playoffs, he and the Super Bowl champs are, justifiably, loaded with confidence. After all, they've seen it before."
Counting the commemorative Super Bowl edition, Foles has made four Sports Illustrated covers.
👀Nick Foles makes ANOTHER Sports Illustrated Cover!!!— Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) January 8, 2019
‘Again?!’ Is the latest in a growing and LONG List! @6abc @SInow #NickFoles #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/oFnyQPCLvw
