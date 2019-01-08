PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Nick Foles lands on Sports Illustrated cover again

Philadelphia Eagles QB Nick Foles speaks to the media after the Birds' dramatic playoff win over the Chicago Bears on January 6, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Nick Foles is once again leading the Philadelphia Eagles through the playoffs.

And once again, the Super Bowl MVP quarterback is landing on the cover of Sports Illustrated.

"Again?!" is the big headline on the January 14, 2019 edition of the magazine.

The cover also reads: "What can the defending champs do for an encore?" and "Nick Foles is back and has some ideas."



The cover story's headline is "For Nick Foles and the Eagles, It's All Feeling Very Familiar."

The story by Greg Bishop and Ben Baskin begins: "Been there, done that: Again in 2018, Philly called on its modest (but statistically mind-blowing) backup QB to save the season. Now heading into the playoffs, he and the Super Bowl champs are, justifiably, loaded with confidence. After all, they've seen it before."

You can read the full story on Sports Illustrated's website.

Counting the commemorative Super Bowl edition, Foles has made four Sports Illustrated covers.



