South Jersey banquet hall hosts drive-in Eagles tailgate event in parking lot

WILLIAMSTOWN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A South Jersey banquet hall has turned its parking lot into a pandemic-friendly tailgating venue ahead of Sunday's Eagles game.For the Eagles' season opener against Washington, owners are attempting to recreate the feel of being at the Linc.The game will be shown on a 40-foot LED screen at the lot on the 1300 block of North Black Horse Pike in Monroe Township.The bring-your-own tailgate and beverages event will also have a DJ on hand to play music, concessions, mixers and available bathrooms."Tailgating is tailgating regardless of where you do it, this is a genius idea really," said David Hernandez of Runnemede, New Jersey.The Washington Football Team played like a group of guys determined to make a name for themselves.Peyton Barber ran for two touchdowns and Dwayne Haskins rallied Washington from a 17-point deficit to beat the Philadelphia Eagles 27-17 Sunday in coach Ron Rivera's debut.After falling behind 17-0 following a pair of touchdown passes by Carson Wentz, Washington relied on a punishing defense and opportunistic offense in its first game since owner Dan Snyder finally agreed to change the team's name and former employees alleged sexual harassment.Rivera lived up to his "Riverboat Ron" nickname earned in nine seasons with Carolina. In his first game after finding out he has a form of skin cancer, Rivera went for it on fourth-and-1 from the Eagles 5 with the score tied midway through the fourth quarter.Barber ran for the first down and then scored from the 3 to give Washington a 24-17 lead.Zach Ertz dropped a pass on fourth-and-3 from the Eagles 42 on the ensuing drive and Dustin Hopkins kicked a 40-yard field goal to make it 27-17-- an eventual final score that forced the Birds to go 0-1 on the season.