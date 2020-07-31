Sports

Norristown Area School District suspends all fall sports

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Norristown Area School District in Montgomery County will not have any sports for students this fall.

The district made the announcement suspending fall athletics Thursday, citing student safety.

It comes just days after the district decided all classes would be held online until January 11, 2021.

RELATED: PIAA responds after calls for parents at sporting events
EMBED More News Videos

Thousands of people have signed an online petition, opposing Pennsylvania's spectator ban at school sporting events.



"After much discussion, reflection, and out of an abundance of caution Superintendent of Schools Christopher Dormer hereby suspends all district interscholastic athletic activities, practices, and competitions for the Fall 2020 season as they are currently scheduled, and will recommend to the Board of School Directors that they officially cancel our Fall sports season...at their August meeting," the district said.

The announcement continued, "We recognize the angst this will bring for our student-athletes, coaches, and gameday staff, but it is the health and safety of those groups and their families that are paramount to the district. If we cannot guarantee a safe return to the classroom, we cannot guarantee a safe return to the playing field, course, sidelines, courts or locker rooms."

Norristown Schools said should the PIAA or the state change the scheduled season for fall sports, they may revisit their decision.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnorristown boroughhigh school sportssportsstudents
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Massive Chester Co. fire injures 4, dozens left homeless
PIAA responds after calls for parents at sporting events
Hurricane Isaias approaches Bahamas, eyes US East Coast
AccuWeather: Rain At Times, Cooler Today
LIVE: Fauci to tell Congress there's no end in sight to COVID-19
Police bodycam video shows dramatic horse rescue during fire
1 dead in SW Phila. crash, car lands in Cobbs Creek
Show More
1 Marine dead, 2 injured, 8 missing after vehicle accident
Body found in Brandywine Creek: Police
Philly activists call for cease-fire in response to rising violence
Philly public schools to start year online, board votes 7-1
Top 6: Dining spots in Wilmington
More TOP STORIES News