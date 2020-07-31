Norristown Area School District suspends all fall sports

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6344468" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Thousands of people have signed an online petition, opposing Pennsylvania's spectator ban at school sporting events.

Norristown Area School District suspends fall athletics.



Read more via @NorristownAth⤵️ pic.twitter.com/BTYWzoAn6y — NASD (@NorristownASD) July 30, 2020

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Norristown Area School District in Montgomery County will not have any sports for students this fall.The district made the announcement suspending fall athletics Thursday, citing student safety.It comes just days after the district decided all classes would be held online until January 11, 2021."After much discussion, reflection, and out of an abundance of caution Superintendent of Schools Christopher Dormer hereby suspends all district interscholastic athletic activities, practices, and competitions for the Fall 2020 season as they are currently scheduled, and will recommend to the Board of School Directors that they officially cancel our Fall sports season...at their August meeting," the district said.The announcement continued, "We recognize the angst this will bring for our student-athletes, coaches, and gameday staff, but it is the health and safety of those groups and their families that are paramount to the district. If we cannot guarantee a safe return to the classroom, we cannot guarantee a safe return to the playing field, course, sidelines, courts or locker rooms."Norristown Schools said should the PIAA or the state change the scheduled season for fall sports, they may revisit their decision.