Penn State releases 2020 football schedule following Big Ten decision to start the season

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The 2020 schedule for the Penn State Nittany Lions was released on Saturday, just days after the Big Ten conference voted to move forward with the season.
All games will be played against in-conference opponents.
The Lions will begin the season on the road at Indiana on October 24, with the home opener set for October 31 against Ohio State.
The 2020 Penn State football schedule includes:
Oct. 24 at Indiana
Oct. 31 Ohio State
Nov. 7 Maryland
Nov. 14 at Nebraska
Nov. 21 Iowa
Nov. 28 at Michigan
Dec. 5 at Rutgers
Dec. 12 Michigan State
Dec. 19 Big Ten Champions Week - East vs. West
Game times will be announced at a later date.
Under current state guidance, public tickets will not be sold for 2020 Penn State football games, the university said. Tailgating is not permitted on game days in any University parking lots.
The Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors voted unanimously to resume the football season on Wednesday.
Conference officials said the decision was based on information presented by the Big Ten Return to Competition Task Force.
In a statement released shortly after the announcement, Penn State head coach James Franklin said, "These last several months have been riddled with uncertainty for our student-athletes, but they have handled it with class and dignity. Our guys have remained relentless in following our COVID-19 protocols and in their preparations to be ready to play football."
Penn State released the following notes about the season:
The Nittany Lions return 17 total starters from last season (10 on offense, 4 on defense, 3 on special teams) and 40 letterwinners (16 on offense, 21 on defense, 3 on special teams). Of the returnees, eight earned All-Big Ten recognition in 2019.
Capped by a 53-39 win over No. 17 Memphis in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on Dec. 28, 2019, the Nittany Lions posted their third 11-win season in four years with an 11-2 record. It marked Penn State's 18th 11-win season overall and eighth since joining the Big Ten. Penn State's last stretch with 11 wins in three-of-four years was 1968-71.
Penn State finished in the Top 10 of the Associated Press (AP) poll and the Amway Coaches polls for its third Top 10 finish in both polls in the last four seasons. The Nittany Lions came in at No. 9 in the final AP and Amway Coaches polls. Additionally, Penn State was No. 10 in the final College Football Playoff Rankings. The Nittany Lions have ended the season in the AP Top 25 in four-consecutive seasons for the first time since a seven-year stint from 1993-99. Penn State is one-of-four teams (Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma) to rank in the Top 12 of the CFP final rankings in each of the last four seasons (2016-19).
