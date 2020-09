Penn State releases 2020 football schedule following Big Ten decision to start the season

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The 2020 schedule for the Penn State Nittany Lions was released on Saturday, just days after the Big Ten conference voted to move forward with the season All games will be played against in-conference opponents.The Lions will begin the season on the road at Indiana on October 24, with the home opener set for October 31 against Ohio State.Oct. 24 at IndianaOct. 31 Ohio StateNov. 7 MarylandNov. 14 at NebraskaNov. 21 IowaNov. 28 at MichiganDec. 5 at RutgersDec. 12 Michigan StateDec. 19 Big Ten Champions Week - East vs. WestGame times will be announced at a later date.Under current state guidance, public tickets will not be sold for 2020 Penn State football games, the university said. Tailgating is not permitted on game days in any University parking lots.The Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors voted unanimously to resume the football season on Wednesday.Conference officials said the decision was based on information presented by the Big Ten Return to Competition Task Force.In a statement released shortly after the announcement, Penn State head coach James Franklin said, "These last several months have been riddled with uncertainty for our student-athletes, but they have handled it with class and dignity. Our guys have remained relentless in following our COVID-19 protocols and in their preparations to be ready to play football."