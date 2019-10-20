Sports

'Phanatical' tattooed Eagles fan gets new Gritty ink

By Brandon Longo
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Eagles fan seen covered in Philadelphia tattoos last month has got some new ink.

On Saturday, Robert Dunphy debuted his new Gritty tattoo at the Wells Fargo Center.



Video shared by the Flyers and Dunphy shows a big tattoo reveal alongside the real Gritty.



Action News met Dunphy in September during the Eagles-Packers game. He told us he made an overnight trip to Lambeau Field.

A mega Eagles fan, who embodies everything Philadelphia, made the trip to Lambeau Field to see the Packers take on the Birds on September 26, 2019.



His tattoos have captured the City of Brotherly Love.

He tells Action News that he got the Gritty tattoo finished on Friday.

"I love Philly more than they'll ever know," he says.

