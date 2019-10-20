'Phanatical' tattooed Eagles fan gets new Gritty ink

On Saturday, Robert Dunphy debuted his new Gritty tattoo at the Wells Fargo Center.
Video shared by the Flyers and Dunphy shows a big tattoo reveal alongside the real Gritty.
Grit Ink Master. #FlyOrDie pic.twitter.com/ZnmU3qlV4C— Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) October 19, 2019
Action News met Dunphy in September during the Eagles-Packers game. He told us he made an overnight trip to Lambeau Field.
His tattoos have captured the City of Brotherly Love.
He tells Action News that he got the Gritty tattoo finished on Friday.
"I love Philly more than they'll ever know," he says.