Philadelphia Eagles announce 2021 schedule

Was DeVonta Smith the right pick for Eagles?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles will open their 2021 season on the road.

The first game of the season will see the Eagles in Atlanta taking on Exton's Matt Ryan and the Falcons.

The Battle of the Birds will take place at 1 p.m. on Sunday, September 12.

This will be Nick Sirianni's first regular season game as Eagles head coach.

The Falcons also have a new head coach in Arthur Smith. They also just drafted Philadelphia native Kyle Pitts, the Florida tight end.



See the full schedule below:

Preseason

Thursday, August 12 // Pittsburgh Steelers // 7:30 PM

Thursday, August 19 // New England Patriots // 7:30 PM

TBD* // at New York Jets // TBD

Regular Season

Sunday, September 12 // at Atlanta Falcons // 1:00 PM

Sunday, September 19 // San Francisco 49ers // 1:00 PM

Monday, September 27 // at Dallas Cowboys // 8:15 PM

Sunday, October 3 // Kansas City Chiefs // 1:00 PM

Sunday, October 10 // at Carolina Panthers // 1:00 pm+

Thursday, October 14 // Tampa Bay Buccaneers // 8:20 pm+

Sunday, October 24 // at Las Vegas Raiders // 4:05 pm+

Sunday, October 31 // at Detroit Lions // 1:00 pm+

Sunday, November 7 // Los Angeles Chargers // 4:05 pm+

Sunday, November 14 // at Denver Broncos // 4:25 pm+

Sunday, November 21 // New Orleans Saints // 1:00 pm+

Sunday, November 28 // at New York Giants // 1:00 pm+

Sunday, December 5 // at New York Jets // 1:00 pm+

Sunday, December 12 // BYE

Sat., Dec. 18 / Dec. 19* // Washington Football Team // TBD+

Sunday, December 26 // New York Giants // 1:00 pm+

Sunday, January 2 // at Washington Football Team // 1:00 pm+

Sunday, January 9 // Dallas Cowboys // 1:00 pm+

On Tuesday, Eagles president Don Smolenski issued a statement after the City of Philadelphia announced it was lifting capacity limits on June 11, which means fans can once again fill up the stands at Lincoln Financial Field for home games.

"Today's announcement by the City of Philadelphia to lift stadium capacity limits in time for the start of the 2021 NFL season is tremendous news for the Philadelphia Eagles, our fans, and the community. We are excited to welcome our fans home and look forward to Lincoln Financial Field returning to form as an unrivaled home-field advantage for our team. We have always been committed to providing our fans a great gameday experience in a safe, clean, and friendly environment. As we look ahead to a full stadium, we encourage our community to get vaccinated."



