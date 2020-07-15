Sports

City of Philadelphia leaves open possibility of fans at Eagles games this season

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia city officials are now leaving the door open to the possibility of allowing fans to attend Eagles games this season.

On Tuesday, Mayor Jim Kenney held a news conference announcing a moratorium on large public events through February 2021.

Kenney said the order did not apply to stadiums. Still, later in the same news conference, other city leaders seemed to close the door on having fans attend in-person this upcoming season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

So, on Wednesday, Kenney's office reiterated that the moratorium did not apply to stadiums, but added the current safety measures - under the green phase of Pennsylvania's reopening plan - do not allow for crowds of more than 50 people.

RELATED: Philadelphia prohibiting large public events through February 2021

Still, those measures could change as the COVID-19 pandemic situation evolves.

"The Eagles and the City of Philadelphia remain in close communication. Both entities are committed to the health and safety of the players, employees, fans, and community. The City and the Eagles have been working together during this time and will continue to do so. The Eagles have been planning for a variety of scenarios in accordance with League protocols, as well as local and state guidelines," read a statement from Mayor Kenney's office.

The Eagles have yet to comment on the situation.

Other teams have announced they plan to fill their stadiums to 20 percent capacity as long as their local states or municipalities allow it.
