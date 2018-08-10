SPORTS
espn

Phillies acquire 1B Justin Bour from Marlins

Jerry Crasnick
The Philadelphia Phillies acquired first baseman Justin Bour from the Miami Marlins on Friday for a minor-league pitching prospect, the teams announced.

Bour, 30, is hitting .227 with 19 home runs in 112 games with the Marlins this season. He has a career .262/.346/.470 slash line over parts of five seasons with the Marlins.

The Phillies put in a waiver claim on Bour before working out a trade with the Marlins. Miami agreed to cover half of the roughly $900,000 that Bour is due for the rest of this season in return for getting a better prospect in the deal, the source said.

Bour has four years of MLB service time and is making $3.4 million this year. He has two years of salary arbitration remaining and was a candidate to be non-tendered by Miami this offseason.

The switch-hitting Carlos Santana has started 112 of Philadelphia's first 114 games at first base this season, so Bour will be primarily a bench bat down the stretch for the Phillies in the team's quest to earn a postseason berth.

The Marlins are likely to use Derek Dietrich and Miguel Rojas at first base over the final two months of the season. Garrett Cooper is also working his way back from a wrist injury that's sent him to the disabled list twice this season.
