Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto, wife welcome 2nd baby

There's a new All-Star to the Phillies family.

Catcher J.T. Realmuto and his wife Lexi have welcomed their second child.

"Willa Mae has graced us with her presence," Realmuto posted to Instagram Thursday night.



The Phillies along with 2008 World Champion Shane Victorino were among those who wished the Realmuto family of four congratulations.

J.T. Realmuto was the Phillies only representative at this week's All-Star Game.

Willa Mae's birth had many similarities to the Realmutos' first child.

Last year, Gracie Lane was born two days after the 2018 All-Star Game, where her father was the sole representative for the Miami Marlins!

Congrats to the J.T., Lexi, and big sister Gracie!

The Phillies return home Friday night to start a three-game series against the Washington Nationals.
