Sports

Phillies, Flyers game won't be played Thursday in response to Jacob Blake shooting

Philadelphia Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals players have collectively decided to postpone Thursday night's game to stand in solidarity with other leagues protesting the recent police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

"The Phillies and Nationals players have collectively decided to postpone tonight's game. We support their decision to use their platform to call attention to the racial and social injustice that continues to exist in our country. We will continue to stand behind our players and those on the front lines working to generate accountability and real change in our society," the team said in a statement.




According to ESPN, the NHL will not play any playoff games Thursday, including games between the New York Islanders and Philadelphia Flyers, and the Vegas Golden Knights and Vancouver Canucks.

READ MORE: Protest held in Philadelphia for Jacob Blake who was shot by police in Wisconsin
EMBED More News Videos

Protesters hit the streets of Philadelphia following the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.



Sources had told ESPN that the NHL and NHL Players' Association had been in communication over the past 24 hours, but that the league would not initiate a stoppage unless there was a strong push from the players' side.

Blake, a Black man, was shot seven times by police Sunday in Kenosha, Wisconsin, as he attempted to enter the driver's side door of his vehicle. Video of the shooting was distributed on social media, sparking more protests and causing more athletes to speak out or take action.

ESPN contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphiaphilliesaction news sportsphiladelphia philliesprotestshootingphiladelphia flyers
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman's body lands inside house after violent crash that kills 2
Laura blasts Louisiana coast with wind and wall of seawater
Camden Catholic HS teacher charged with sexual assault
AccuWeather: Hot and Humid, Spotty Storms Today
No Eagles fans allowed inside Linc due to coronavirus
Is your credit score suffering because of COVID-19 deferments?
Police investigating after ATM explosion in West Philly
Show More
Bloomsburg University going online due to spike in COVID-19 cases
NBA players decide to resume, but games postponed in 4 sports
1 million US workers file for unemployment, down by 98,000
Senate votes unanimously, confirms 1st Black woman to NJ Supreme Court
Reporter covering Hurricane Laura has close call with small blast
More TOP STORIES News