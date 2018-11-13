SPORTS

Phillies manager Gabe Kapler loses Malibu home in wildfire

Gabe Kapler's home destroyed in California wildfire. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on November 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Philadelphia Phillies manager Gabe Kapler is among the many who have lost their homes to the California wildfires.

Kapler's house in Malibu was destroyed the flames.

The Phillies manager told Action News that he and his family are safe.

On Twitter, Kapler tweeted, "Many have lost everything in these fires, and even basic needs are going to be hard to meet."



He retweeted ESPN anchor Michelle Beadle who posted a list of items hoping to be donated to those affected by the Woolsey fire.

These aircraft are on the front line of the fight against California wildfires
As the Woolsey and Hill fires burn throughout the greater Los Angeles area, several organizations have boots on the ground supporting relief efforts.


At least 435 buildings had burned - most of them homes - from the fire in Southern California.

The fire, which stretches from north of Los Angeles to the Pacific Ocean, was only 30 percent contained by Monday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this article

