Kapler's house in Malibu was destroyed the flames.
The Phillies manager told Action News that he and his family are safe.
On Twitter, Kapler tweeted, "Many have lost everything in these fires, and even basic needs are going to be hard to meet."
He retweeted ESPN anchor Michelle Beadle who posted a list of items hoping to be donated to those affected by the Woolsey fire.
At least 435 buildings had burned - most of them homes - from the fire in Southern California.
The fire, which stretches from north of Los Angeles to the Pacific Ocean, was only 30 percent contained by Monday night.
The Associated Press contributed to this article
