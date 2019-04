The start of tonight's #Nats-Phillies game has been delayed due to inclement weather.



We'll provide more information as soon as it's available. pic.twitter.com/jQ8HCkGFrY — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) April 2, 2019

WASHINGTON (WPVI) -- The Phillies-Nationals game will be delayed tonight due to inclement weather.The first pitch was set for 7:05 p.m. The game is expected to begin at 7:45 p.m.The game will be Bryce Harper's first against the Nationals since being picked up by the Philadelphia Phillies.