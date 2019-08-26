Philadelphia Phillies RF Bryce Harper announces birth of baby boy

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's official: Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper is a dad!He and his wife Kayla announced the arrival of Krew Aron Harper in an Instagram post on Monday morning.Their son was born on Thursday. He weighed in at seven pounds, nine ounces and was 19 inches long.Harper went on out paternity leave Friday, the team announced. MLB rules state a player can miss up to three games for paternity leave.To fill his spot on the 25-man roster, infielder Maikel Franco was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.Harper and his wife, Kayla, announced in early April they were expecting a boy.Harper made the announcement on Instagram as well, featuring two photos - one of Bryce and his wife, Kayla, under the Ben Franklin Bridge, and the other of a sonogram image on top of a little Phillies jacket.The caption of the post reads: "Philly raised little man will be! #BabyHarper"