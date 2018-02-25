PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES
espn

Phillies' Will Middlebrooks out with broken leg

Philadelphia Phillies' Will Middlebrooks waits to hit during batting practice before a spring exhibition game against the Baltimore Orioles, Feb. 24, 2018, in Clearwater, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Veteran infielder Will Middlebrooks, playing on a minor league contract with the Philadelphia Phillies, suffered a broken left leg during Saturday's spring training game, manager Gabe Kapler told reporters.

Playing third base, Middlebrooks was injured in the eighth inning when he drifted back while attempting to catch a pop fly. Left fielder Andrew Pullin was coming in on the ball, and Middlebrooks' ankle appeared to get caught underneath Pullin.

Middlebrooks was attended to by trainers before leaving the field on a cart.

Kapler said Sunday that Middlebrooks has a broken fibula and his ankle still needs further evaluation. No timetable has been given on Middlebrooks' recovery.

Middlebrooks, 29, has played just 32 games in the majors the past two seasons, hitting .211 in 38 at-bats with the Texas Rangers in 2017. For his career, he is a .228 hitter with 43 homers and 155 RBIs.

He agreed in December to a minor league contract with the Phillies and would get a one-year, $1.2 million deal if he is added to the 40-man major league roster.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Report a Correction or Typo
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia PhilliesPhillies
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES
Aaron Nola and Max Scherzer by the numbers
Phillies' Nola goes up against Nationals' Scherzer
Zimmerman hits 2-run HR in 9th, Nationals beat Phillies 8-7
Phillies get lefty Luis Avilan from White Sox
Photos: Big league moments fuel Little League dreams
More Philadelphia Phillies
SPORTS
Delaware celebrates World Series Championship
Aaron Nola and Max Scherzer by the numbers
Matt O'Donnell with WNBA Superstar Elena Delle Donne on The Travel Mug Podcast
Phillies' Nola goes up against Nationals' Scherzer
Zimmerman hits 2-run HR in 9th, Nationals beat Phillies 8-7
More Sports
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
Show More
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
More News