PHILADLEPHIA (WPVI) --It could be said what the Philadelphia Eagles are able to accomplish within 100 yards is a work of art.
Philadelphia artist Perry Milou has moved the Eagles' creativity to a 4' x 5' canvas.
Milou is debuting his latest painting 'Next Dog Up' on Saturday inside Joan Shepp's storefront window at 1811 Chestnut Street in Center City.
The painting encompasses what this season has been about for the Eagles and their fans - that underdog attitude.
It features Rocky Balboa, a German shepherd inside an Eagles helmet atop the Vince Lombardi trophy, and the iconic cartoon character, Underdog.
"I've been an Eagles fan as long as I can remember," said Milou. "This painting represents the unlikely journey by a tightly-knit brotherhood of 53 blue-collar underdog athletes, a brilliant group of coaches and a community of die-hard obsessed fans, many of which have been praying for a Super Bowl victory their entire lives."
Milou, a lifelong Eagles fan, says he began working on the painting at the end of the first half of the NFC Championship Game, another memory the team has given him.
"I vividly recall the hiring of Dick Vermeil in 1975 when I was 8 years-old, the Miracles in the Meadowlands, the Super Bowl loss during the 1980 season, the Fog Bowl, losing quarterback Randall Cunningham for the season to a knee injury in September of 1991, the Super Bowl loss in the 2004 season, and countless other milestones and missteps that made me laugh, cry, scream, cheer and sing our beloved fight song," Milou said.
This is far from the first Eagles painting for Milou.
Last year, he created "Faith in Green," his portrait of Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz.
After a friend shared an image of the painting with Wentz, the QB wanted to meet the artist himself.
"It was a tremendous honor to present him with my painting, but a greater honor in getting to know each other. I am thankful and blessed. Thank you Carson!" Milou said.
The pop artist has been painting famous and iconic figures including the likes of Abraham Lincoln, the Statue of Liberty, and Prince for three decades.
His painting of Pope Francis in 2016 led to Milou being named the official license portrait artist by the World Meeting of Families during the pontiff's visit to America.
Now, Milou plans to finish his latest painting in front of Birds fans as they get ready for the biggest game in a long time for the Eagles faithful.
"I'm incredibly proud of our team, and feel blessed that I am able to create art like this painting, which I'm thrilled to complete in front of Philadelphians who are anxiously spending their Saturday running errands and picking up supplies for their Super Bowl parties," Milou said.
Milou will be painting between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday.
ONLINE: http://perrymilou.com/product-category/eagles/
