On the podcast:
How people react to Raymond when they realize he was the first Phanatic (2:10).
How he helped create Gritty, the new Flyers mascot (4:00).
The Phanatic backstory (8:30).
If it was hot in that suit (11:45).
Why he retired as the Phillies mascot in 1993 (13:40).
Why he can immediately tell the difference between the old and new Phanatic, performed by Tom Burgoyne (15:35).
If he ever felt in immense danger during a Phanatic appearance (17:45).
What it was like growing up with a father who happened to be the legendary Delaware football coach Tubby Raymond (20:00).
If he misses being the Phanatic and ever dreams about being in the costume (27:07).
What great life lessons he's learned from the Phanatic character (31:15).
Recorded in Raymond's "Phanatic Man Cave" at his home in the Philadelphia suburbs.