TRAVEL MUG PODCAST

Original Phillie Phanatic Joins Matt O'Donnell in the Travel Mug Podcast

By
David Raymond totally lives up to his nickname the "Emperor of Fun!" The man who helped create the Phillie Phanatic and portrayed the Phillies mascot from 1978-1993 joins Matt for a hilarious conversation in the latest Travel Mug Podcast.

Listen on Apple Podcasts or Google Play.

On the podcast:

How people react to Raymond when they realize he was the first Phanatic (2:10).

How he helped create Gritty, the new Flyers mascot (4:00).

The Phanatic backstory (8:30).


If it was hot in that suit (11:45).

Why he retired as the Phillies mascot in 1993 (13:40).

Why he can immediately tell the difference between the old and new Phanatic, performed by Tom Burgoyne (15:35).



If he ever felt in immense danger during a Phanatic appearance (17:45).

What it was like growing up with a father who happened to be the legendary Delaware football coach Tubby Raymond (20:00).

If he misses being the Phanatic and ever dreams about being in the costume (27:07).

What great life lessons he's learned from the Phanatic character (31:15).

Recorded in Raymond's "Phanatic Man Cave" at his home in the Philadelphia suburbs.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News Sportstravel mug podcast
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL MUG PODCAST
Former Congressman Charlie Dent Joins Matt O'Donnell on the Travel Mug Podcast
Villanova Coach Jay Wright Joins Matt O'Donnell on the Travel Mug Podcast
The Travel Mug Podcast: Senator Coons on failure and success
More travel mug podcast
SPORTS
Brett Brown: Jimmy Butler 'mirrors spirit of Philadelphia'
How does Markelle Fultz fit with the 76ers, Jimmy Butler?
Streaking Flyers host Panthers
Embiid scores 35, 76ers top reeling Heat 124-114
More Sports
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Cloudy and Windy Today, Wintry Mix Possible Thursday
Investigation: Minors taking ride-sharing services alone
Police: Driver under influence of heroin in Upper Darby crash
Family mourns teen killed in NE Philly hit-and-run
Dead in cars and homes: Northern California fire toll at 42
Lady Gaga visits LA shelter for victims of Woolsey Fire
Active military serves meals to homeless veterans in Philly
Dispute leads to shooting inside North Philly barbershop
Show More
Mom fighting son's chemotherapy ordered to turn over custody
Marvel's Stan Lee has died at 95
Crews battle 2-alarm fire in Upper Moreland Twp. home
Eagles CB Ronald Darby out for season with torn ACL
Miley Cyrus among celebs to lose homes in Woolsey Fire
More News