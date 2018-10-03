Villanova Coach Jay Wright Joins Matt O'Donnell on the Travel Mug Podcast

An excerpt from my interview with @VUCoachJWright on the Travel Mug Podcast. Yes, he really does like it when people say he dresses nice! Stream this comprehensive chat with Coach Jay Wright on Apple Podcasts: https://t.co/6Bg82NVfiH @NovaMBB @VillanovaU @WillDCatVU pic.twitter.com/dvX09E7Ffs