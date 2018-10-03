Villanova Coach Jay Wright Joins Matt O'Donnell on the Travel Mug Podcast

Stream the Travel Mug Podcast on iTunes by clicking here ...
Or on Google Play by clicking here.
Do you love the three-pointer? (he didn't always) Do you want to coach in the NBA? (yes, absolutely) Are athletes of the past tougher than today's? (yes - but that's not the whole answer) What do you think of tanking in professional sports? (he hates it) Should NCAA athletes be paid? (never) How do you motivate people? How do you deal with failure?
The Travel Mug Podcast packs even more into a 20-minute interview with Wright. Matt even threw in a question about the one thing people obsess about: Jay Wright's exquisite sense of fashion. Wildcat or not, you'll find Jay Wright a fascinating coach, a fascinating parent, a fascinating person. And given that he is a Bucks County native, Wright is one of ours. Listen now!
An excerpt from my interview with @VUCoachJWright on the Travel Mug Podcast. Yes, he really does like it when people say he dresses nice! Stream this comprehensive chat with Coach Jay Wright on Apple Podcasts: https://t.co/6Bg82NVfiH @NovaMBB @VillanovaU @WillDCatVU pic.twitter.com/dvX09E7Ffs— Matt O'Donnell (@matt_odonnell) October 2, 2018
And if you like what you hear, subscribe to the Travel Mug Podcast and listen to Matt's many other interviews with local athletes, celebrities, politicians, musicians and scholars.