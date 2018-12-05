SPORTS

President Donald Trump to attend Army-Navy game in Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

President Trump to attend Army-Navy game in Philly. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on December 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

PHILADELPHIA --
President Donald Trump will attend Saturday's Army-Navy Game in Philadelphia.

The White House confirmed Trump's attendance to The Associated Press on Tuesday. Trump also went to the 2016 game when he was president-elect.

FILE: An Army Cadet displays a sign for President-elect Donald Trump during the first half of the Army-Navy NCAA college football game in Baltimore, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016.


Trump will be the 10th sitting president to attend Army-Navy, a tradition that began with Theodore Roosevelt in 1901. Barack Obama was the most recent president to attend the game, in 2011 at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland.

Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk said at the annual pregame luncheon in Philadelphia last week that that school is always prepared for the president to attend.

The 108th football meeting between Army and Navy will be the 20th game attended by a president. The Commander-in-Chief traditionally switches sides of the field at halftime.

___

AP White House reporter Darlene Superville and Sports Writer Dan Gelston contributed.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsphilly newsAction News Sportslincoln financial fieldPresident Donald TrumparmynavySouth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
76ers' Fultz out indefinitely with thoracic outlet syndrome
Bryce Harper sweepstakes could heat up at winter meetings
Brother of Eagles player Derek Barnett killed in hit-and-run
Record breaker: 34K teddy bears tossed at Hershey Bears game
More Sports
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Snow for South Jersey, possibly for Philly
Postal worker discovers 2 dead outside of Whitemarsh home
No charges for Philly cop after fatal shooting; new video released
Philly named 'City of the Year' by GQ
Brother of Eagles player Derek Barnett killed in hit-and-run
Video shows dirt bikes, ATVs on Art Museum steps
Pa. teacher says school fired her over her pregnancy
LIVE: World bids farewell to President George HW Bush today
Show More
Mourners patiently wait to pay respects to George H.W. Bush
USPS suspends regular delivery Wednesday for Day of Mourning
Philadelphia's Kevin Hart will host 2019 Oscars
John Legend performs at the Met Philadelphia
Record breaker: 34K teddy bears tossed at Hershey Bears game
More News