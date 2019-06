EMBED >More News Videos Remembering David Montgomery. John Rawlins reports during Action News Mornings on May 8, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Phillies are inviting the public to celebrate the life of late chairman David Montgomery.A memorial service takes place at Citizens Bank Park at 3:05 p.m. Thursday.Fans attending the Celebration of Life should enter the ballpark via the Third Base Gate, which will open at 2 p.m.Parking will be free and available in Lots S, T and U.He was 72 years old.Montgomery worked his way up from ticket salesman to team president, building a team that would eventually win the 2008 World Series.