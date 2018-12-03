PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES
Reports: Phillies near deal for Mariners All-Star Jean Segura

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

PHILADELPHIA --
The Philadelphia Phillies are nearing a deal to acquire All-Star infielder Jean Segura from the Seattle Mariners, according to multiple reports.

The deal would involve multiple players, and Segura will need to waive his no-trade clause to join Philadelphia, according to reports.

Segura batted .304 with 10 home runs, 91 runs and 63 RBIs in 144 games last season and was named an American League All-Star.

In June 2017, Segura agreed to a five-year, $70 million contract with the Mariners spanning 2018 to 2022. The deal has a $17 million option for 2023, with a $1 million buyout.

Segura was the centerpiece of one of Seattle's biggest moves after the 2016 season, when he was acquired from the Arizona Diamondbacks as part of a five-player trade.

