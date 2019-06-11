Philadelphia Phillies

Rhys Hoskins surprises Philly students

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Phillies rally in Fishtown on Monday was a real home run.

The Phanatic got a crowd of grade schoolers all warmed up for a big surprise at St. Laurentius Catholic School.

First baseman Rhys Hoskins visited the young students to talk about baseball, following your dreams, and having fun.

There was even time for some dancing from the teachers, the Phanatic, and Hoskins himself!

Hoskins had some advice for the youngsters on achieving their goals.

"Once you're done with school, I think as long as you remember to keep having fun - having fun is the most important. Because if what you are doing is not fun then you're not going to last," Hoskins said.

Siblings LJ, Keegan and Quinn won the Hoskins visit through the Phillies Phantastic Auction this spring, which raises money for the Phillies charities.

They even took home a signed jersey from the slugger.

What makes this even more special is their grandmother is the principal!
