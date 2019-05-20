Sports

Santa Anita horse deaths: 25th horse dies at track

By ABC7.com staff
ARCADIA, Calif. -- A horse has died at Santa Anita Park, the 25th horse to die at the track since late December.

It is the second horse death to be reported at the park in the span of four days after six weeks without a horse dying at the track.

The horse, a 3-year-old gelding named Spectacular Music, sustained a fatal injury to his pelvis Sunday while racing, the park said in a statement.

"Equine pelvic injuries are rare, and further evaluation is being conducted by the California Horse Racing Board, per protocol, to understand what could have caused this uncommon injury," the park said.

On Friday, a 3-year-old gelding named Commander Coil died during training when it suffered a shoulder injury and was euthanized.
