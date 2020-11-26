Three and Out

Eagles vs. Seahawks: Prediction, how the Birds win on Monday Night Football

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles are prepping for the bright lights of Monday Night Football when they host the Seattle Seahawks in Week 12.

The Birds face the 7-3 Seahawks on the heels of consecutive losses combined with a fan base that appears to be turning on quarterback Carson Wentz after another poor outing.


Factor in that Seattle has won six straight vs. the Eagles and there isn't much optimism heading into Monday's showdown at the Linc.

But former Eagle Ron Jaworski is here break down the matchup and to predict the outcome of this pivotal contest.

1st Down: Is this a must-win game for the Eagles
2nd Down: Can Carson get right vs. NFL's worst defense?
3rd Down: How Eagles can stop 6-game skid vs. Seattle
Jaws' Prediction: Seahawks 20, Eagles 17
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphiaaction news sportsthree and outphiladelphia eagles
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
THREE AND OUT
Ron Jaworski previews Eagles-Browns Week 11 matchup
WATCH: Ron Jaworski previews Eagles-Giants Part II
Jaws' midseason report: Grades, MVPs and final prediction for the Eagles
Should the Eagles be buyers or sellers at the deadline? Jaws settles the debate
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
President-elect Biden twists ankle while playing with dog
Violent night in the tri-state area
Woman gunned down while sitting in vehicle
United has started shipping COVID-19 vaccine: Source
Biden chooses an all-female senior White House press team
Millions travel over Thanksgiving holiday despite CDC warnings
Cyber Monday 2020 deals shopping guide
Show More
Del. takes action after crowded food court photos surface
Sources: Eagles rookie Jalen Hurts getting first-team reps at QB
AccuWeather: A Rainy And Windy Start To The Week
Former Phillies pitcher Bob Miller has died at 94
Catch a lunar eclipse during the full beaver moon this weekend
More TOP STORIES News