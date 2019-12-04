ESPN Sources: Cole Hamels, Atlanta Braves agree to 1-year, $18M deal

Last month, Hamels said he'd love to return to the Phillies if it fit into the the team's plans.
"I know Philly is finally trying to make that push," Hamels told MLB.com. "They're building their roster. If I fit on their roster and their plans, I'd love the opportunity to come back. It's probably more on their end, though, to reach out and see if I actually do fit in their plans."
But it appears a Hamels-Phillies reunion was not in the cards.
According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, Hamels and the Braves have agreed to a 1-year, $18-million deal.
Left-hander Cole Hamels and the Atlanta Braves are in agreement on a one-year, $18 million deal, sources tell ESPN.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 4, 2019
Hamels told MLB.com, "I can do one year here and there and just play as long as I can play. I think that's what will help give me an opportunity to play on teams that are trying to go to the postseason. If you need one guy, I can just kind of bounce around."
Hamels was the 2008 World Series and NLCS MVP.