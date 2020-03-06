Sports

Time to believe in the Flyers as contenders?

By
The Flyers are one of the NHL's hottest team, but do you buy them as a contender for the Stanley Cup?


Don't look now, but your Philadelphia Flyers are one of the hottest team in the NHL, winners of eight straight after wiping out Carolina Hurricanes 4-1 on Wednesday night.

Just six weeks ago, the Flyers sat in sixth place, 13 points behind the Washington Capitals. This morning, they are tied with the Caps for first in the division with 87 points.

Has their ascent in the East caught your attention? Ducis Rodger's says it should as he explains in this week's Sports Flash.

Vote now in this week's Sports Flash Poll.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphianhl playoffsnhlsports flashphiladelphia flyers
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 presumed positive coronavirus cases in Pa., including Delaware Co.
Fire consumes shopping plaza in Cherry Hill, New Jersey
Coronavirus patient attended gathering in Bucks; 5 schools closed
2 people being tested for coronavirus in Philadelphia
2nd presumptive positive coronavirus case in New Jersey
Pa. Lottery Cash 5 ticket worth $1 Million sold in Philly
AccuWeather: Rain and Raw Today With Wet Snowflakes
Show More
Multi-vehicle crash shuts I-95 northbound in Bucks Co.
US COVID-19 death toll hits 12 as officials scramble to make more tests available
Tunisia attack near US Embassy injures 5 police officers
How coronavirus 'infodemic' is infecting the internet
President Trump signs $8.3B bill to fight coronavirus in US
More TOP STORIES News