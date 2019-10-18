For Temple quarterback Anthony Russo, dad's t-shirt is 'good luck charm'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Football has always been a family affair for the Russos.Anthony Russo is the Temple Owls starting quarterback. His dad, Tony, was the starting quarterback at Bishop Egan High School in Bucks County in the early 1980s.Anthony now wears his dad's tattered and torn t-shirt under his pads in every game."It's my good luck charm," Anthony Russo said. "My dads my best friend, so being able to have a little part of him out on the field is so special to me."Believe it or not, Anthony has been wearing his dad's 40-year-old shirt on game day since he was 5 or 6 years old. When people hear that, Russo knows what's coming next."One question I always get is do you wash it? Yes, I wash it," Russo joked. "I promise you I wash it".The tradition of the t-shirt is one that makes Tony Russo one very proud papa."It's humbling.," Tony Russo said. "I feel extremely blessed that he views me like that. But I'll tell you what, he's the better of the two quarterbacks to wear that shirt."Anthony Russo will wear "the shirt" once again this Saturday as Temple takes on 19th ranked SMU.