Temple University's Isaac Moore, offensive lineman for Owls, prepares for NFL Draft

"It's been a dream since I started putting on pads at 14 years old, and now, finally, it's here," said Moore.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The NFL Draft is less than one week away.

Temple University's offensive lineman Isaac Moore is hoping to hear his name called.

"It's been a dream since I started putting on pads at 14 years old, and now, finally, it's here. I'm just excited to be here," said Moore.

As a kid, the Orebro, Sweden native made the switch from soccer to football. Nearly a decade later, he's now fielding calls from NFL coaches ready to show what he's learned as a Temple Owl.

"I think I can bring hard work, dedication," said Moore, "as long as I get my foot in the door. I will knock it out"

After growing up playing all three phases of the game in youth football, Isaac went on to set a Temple program record, playing 57 straight games for the Cherry and White.

"In Sweden, especially in the youth teams, you play everything. The only time you get a break is halftime. So when I got here and it was only offensive line, it felt good because I could focus only on one thing," he shared.

If Moore had to pick where he is selected in the 2023 NFL draft, his answer is simple.

"I'd say first round, gotta go number one. Truly the team doesn't matter. I want to play wherever," he said.

Already drafted to the USFL by the Philadelphia Stars, Moore knows a professional career is in his future.

Next week, he will be watching the draft alongside his friends. The fifth-year senior is just waiting to find out where he is headed next.