Emmy Award-winning Quinta Brunson will speak at Temple University's 137th graduation commencement

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An Emmy Award-winning former Temple Owl will return to campus to send off this year's graduating class.

Quinta Brunson will be this year's commencement speaker and she will also receive an honorary degree.

The award-winning actress, writer, and star of 'Abbott Elementary' will also be honored with the 2024 Lew Klein Excellence in the Media Award the night before the school's 137th commencement.

Temple's graduation is scheduled for May 8 at 10 a.m.