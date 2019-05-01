The 76ers are Back in Business

The Sixers stole homecourt advantage, and now they need to keep it locked up.They don't come much bigger than Game 3, to be held Thursday night at the Wells Fargo Center.The team had the day off on Tuesday to rest and recuperate. Joel Embiid says he's still feeling the effects of the stomach bug and of course, still fighting through that knee injury.But if the high stakes of this series are taking a toll on the team mentally, you'd never know it. They were loose as can be after practice.Ben Simmons was joining in on Greg Monroe's time in front of the microphone, the two cracking up like elementary school kids at some inside joke we all were clearly not a part of.Brett Brown says the key for his team is not to ever feel comfortable. If and when they do, that's when they're in trouble.It will be interesting to see if they come out at home on Thursday with that same aggressive intensity from the jump, because quick starts seem to be what's made them the most successful in the playoffs.The Sixers are also hoping to gain a lot of fuel from their hometown fans, including Matthew Del Rio, got a Mike Scott tattoo over the weekend! He was inked at Glenside Tattoos.Scott was asked about that on Wednesday and said, "I've never had fans like this. Best fans, no disrespect to the fans of Atlanta, the Clippers, and DC, but I've never had fans like this. They embrace me and I love it."