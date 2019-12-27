Sports

Jaworski on how Eagles saved season, facing Daniel Jones

By
The Philadelphia Eagles travel to New York to face the Giants on Sunday with their eyes on the NFC East title and a playoff berth.

The Birds have plenty of momentum going into the matchup. Riding high with after a 17-9 win that knocked Dallas out of first place. With a win, the Eagles will clinch their third straight postseason appearance and host a game at the Linc.

Even a loss won't end their hopes, unless Dallas beats Washington in their matchup.

Ron Jaworski is here to preview it all, breaking down the tape on the Eagles' march to the postseason.

1st Down: How the Eagles resurrected their season
2nd Down: Who is rookie QB Daniel Jones?
3rd Down: Eagles X-factor vs. the Giants
Jaws' Prediction: Eagles, 31-28
