University of Maryland football coach being investigated for verbally abusing, humiliating players

The head football coach at the University of Maryland, DJ Durkin, has been placed on leave while the school reviews allegations of unacceptable behavior.The move comes a day after an ESPN story that quoted unidentified players, former players, and former Durkin staff members, who accused Durkin and strength and conditioning coach Rick Court of verbally abusing and humiliating players.The school is also having an independent investigator look into the death of 19-year-old offensive lineman Jordan McNair, who died of heatstroke after a team workout on May 29.------