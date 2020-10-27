Young Philadelphia Eagles fan has star-studded guest list for podcast

We were first introduced to Giovanni last summer, when his meeting with Carson Wentz at training camp brought him to tears.
Giovanni, has Schwartz-Jampel syndrome, which his mom describes as a cross between dwarfism and muscular dystrophy. He has endured 15 surgeries in his 13-year life.
"You know it's hard but I think it would be harder if I never discovered football," Giovanni tells Action News.
Yes, football is his saving grace and he can't help but relate to the Eagles and their underdog story. And now, he has an outlet for all of his passion -- a weekly podcast - Philly Sports with Giovanni on Eagles Brawl Network.
What's the key to being a good host?
"Just do your research, watch film, take notes," he says.
He's got a star-studded guest list, like former Eagles Torrey Smith and Chris Long.
And maybe he'll be a future sportscaster someday.
"You know, it's always been something I've wanted to do. I want to be a head coach for the Eagles but this is definitely a good second plan," he says.
Giovanni's dream guest list? Brian Dawkins, Carson Wentz, and Zach Ertz.
He's got a personality as bright as his green hair and he's by far the #Eagles #1 fan. But now @realsjsgiovanni is taking the football world by storm with his very own Birds podcast! And lucky for me, G is letting me tell his story tonight on @6abc at 5:30. Tune in if u need a 😊 pic.twitter.com/BFluF33rcx— Jamie Apody (@JamieApody) October 27, 2020