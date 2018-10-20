Springfield Mall closed after report of shots fired outside

Police are investigating after reports of gunfire prompted an evacuation and closing of Springfield Mall Saturday afternoon.The incident began when two groups of people got into an altercation inside of the mall.The groups then took the altercation outside to the parking lot where several shots were fired.The mall was placed under lockdown with employees and customers being told to shelter into place.According to Delaware County Police, the mall was then evacuated as a precaution.No injuries have been reported.The mall will reopen on Sunday at 11 a.m.------