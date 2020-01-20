Man stabbed in back during violent South Philadelphia home invasion

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police said a man was stabbed in the back during a violent home invasion in South Philadelphia early Monday.It happened around 2:30 a.m. on the 2600 block of Colorado Street.Police said two men broke into the home wearing masks and stabbed the victim in the back before running from the house.The victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.Investigators said it is unknown what was stolen from the home at this time.Police are investigating the incident.