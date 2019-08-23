Stabbing investigation in Washington Township

WASHINGTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police are working to identify a suspect after responding to a stabbing in Gloucester County.

It happened around 11:45 p.m. Thursday on the unit block of the Josiah Bartlett Building in Washington Township.

The victim was taken to the hospital with at least one stab wound.

Officers were focused on a single apartment unit.

It's not yet clear what led to the stabbing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
washington township (gloucester county)n.j. newsstabbing
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Not as hot, spotty showers today
1 dead after NJ Transit Access Link van, SUV collide in Camden Co.
'Where do you park?': Bike lane battle brewing in South Philly
FBI takes down Nigerian fraudsters in $46M case
Massive 26-pound cat 'BeeJay' looking for forever home
Trooper on vacation at Jersey Shore saves swimmer from drowning
2 men sought in North Philadelphia carjacking
Show More
China announces tariff hike on $75 billion of US products
Billionaire political activist David Koch dies at 79
Nanny cam captures burglar stealing from child's piggy bank as family sleeps
Women accused of shoplifting stroller, leaving baby behind
N.J. man accused of burning, suffocating girlfriend's 2-year-old child
More TOP STORIES News