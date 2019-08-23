WASHINGTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police are working to identify a suspect after responding to a stabbing in Gloucester County.
It happened around 11:45 p.m. Thursday on the unit block of the Josiah Bartlett Building in Washington Township.
The victim was taken to the hospital with at least one stab wound.
Officers were focused on a single apartment unit.
It's not yet clear what led to the stabbing.
Stabbing investigation in Washington Township
