Stabbing of Uber driver caught on video; suspect sought by Philadelphia police

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a man who stabbed an Uber driver multiple times in the chest, neck and head.Investigators have released surveillance video from the brutal attack which took place on February 15 at about 5:15 a.m.The driver, who was parked on the 3500 block of Joyce street in Port Richmond, survived."By the grace of God it didn't turn out worse than it absolutely could have. You see the strike points are right in the vital areas of the victim's body; chest, neck and head," said Captain Sekou Kinebrew.Police are hoping someone recognizes the suspect in the video and calls in a much-needed tip.Other Uber drivers say they typically don't fear for their safety especially because they don't exchange cash with their passengers."I feel pretty safe driving Uber because a lot of times the payment is made before we pick up the customer. I haven't had any bad incidents" said Leonard Thurman, who has been driving with the rideshare app for two years.One additional piece of identifying information: police say the suspect is missing a front tooth.Investigators are asking anyone that may recognize the suspect in the video to call the tipline, or East Detectives.