Police and a SWAT team swarmed a New Castle, Delaware neighborhood on Friday afternoon responding to a domestic situation.Action News was there as dozens of officers, wearing tactical gear, staged near a home on Catherine Street.A man was apparently barricaded inside the home.Nearby Pleasantville Elementary was placed on modified lockdown until police got the situation under control.Investigators say the man involved in the standoff surrendered around 3 p.m.There was no immediate word on any charges.