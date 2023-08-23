How to watch 'Ashoka' and dress up like her this Halloween

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABC's station sites. These sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABC Localish. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.

Ahsoka Tano is former Jedi knight and Star Wars fan favorite who most recently made an epic appearance on the second season of The Mandalorian.

Her character is now the center of the newest Star Wars series Ahsoka. The series follows Anakin Skywalker's former Padawan, played by Rosario Dawson, as she protects the galaxy sinister forces after the fall of the Empire.

The series launched on August 22nd on Disney+ with a two-episode premiere, and each new episode will stream on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET. Watch the trailer here.

You can bet that come Halloween Ahsoka's iconic look will be a popular costume. So we've got you covered with a few costumes, accessories, and toys for kids and adults of all ages that will be a hit this Halloween and beyond.

1. Ahsoka Tano Costume

Help your Padawan become Ahsoka Tano this Halloween with this authentic Star Wars costume. You can find adult sizes of the costume here.

Image credit: Amazon

2. Ahsoka Tano Costume Accessory for Adults

Dressing up isn't just for kids. Grab this accessory kit for adults and use this force this Halloween as Ahsoka.

Image credit: Disney Store

3. Ahsoka Tano Lightsaber

Complete the Ahsoka look with arguably one of the coolest Lightsaber sets in the whole galaxy.

Image credit: Shop Disney

4. Darth Vader Adaptive Costume

Become the galaxy's most iconic villain (and Ahsoka's former Master) with this Darth Vader adaptive costume.

Image credit: Shop Disney

5. Darth Vader Legacy LIGHTSABER Collectible Set

A collectible that any true Star Wars fan would appreciate, this Darth Vader Legacy Lightsaber set is the perfect accessory to any dark side costume.

Image credit: Shop Disney

6. STAR WARS Toys Mission Fleet

This 10 figurine set comes with many of the galaxies best heroes and villains including Darth Vader, Grogu, The Mandalorian, Luke Skywalker, Ahsoka Tano, Bo-Katan, Darth Maul, Moff Gideon, and Anakin Skywalker.

Image credit: Amazon

7. Ahsoka Tano mini backpack

Use this bag patterned to look just like Ahsoka to carry your Halloween candy and more!

Image credit: Amazon

8. Funko Pop! Ride Super Deluxe: Star Wars Hyperspace Heroes - Ahsoka Tano

Use the force and shop this Amazon exclusive Funko Pop! Ahsoka in Delta-7B Starfighter with her astromech droid, R7-A7. This Funko Pop! will be a perfect gift and collectible for any Star Wars fan.

Image credit: Amazon