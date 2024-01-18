Starbucks plans to open 'Community Store' in North Philadelphia, its first in Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Starbucks plans to open a "Community Store" in North Philadelphia by the end of this year, its first in Pennsylvania.

There's no exact location or date for the opening yet.

The Seattle-based coffee chain says its "Community Stores" are meant to put money back into neighborhoods and be a connective force, working with local nonprofits, diverse contractors and subcontractors in underserved communities.

The stores also feature space for local events and programs.

Starbucks has 39 "Community Stores" around the country, including one in Trenton, New Jersey.