TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The mayor of Trenton announced the closing of the city's only Starbucks location Friday afternoon.

The location on South Warren Street was originally set to shut down on March 30, but the governor, local officials, and members of the community asked the coffee giant to reconsider.

Unfortunately, they were unsuccessful. April 27 is the last day of business for the location.