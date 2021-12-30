state of emergency

Gov. John Carney to issue state of emergency to fight COVID-19 winter surge

The declaration will allow Gov. Carney to get more people to help care for COVID-19 patients.
WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware Gov. John Carney announced Thursday he will be declaring a state of emergency on Monday, January 3.

The new SOE declaration, which will be formally issued on Monday, will:

- Allow the State additional flexibility to respond to the winter surge of COVID-19.
- Enable members of the Delaware National Guard to work as certified nursing assistants (CNAs) in skilled nursing facilities to care for patients currently in Delaware hospitals.

About 1,000 members of the Delaware National Guard are currently being trained to become CNAs.

"Members of our Guard and frontline health care workers continue to step up time and time again. We need all Delawareans and Delaware businesses to step up and help us get through this winter surge," said Carney. "At the state level, we are focused on reducing the strain on our hospitals this winter, and getting even more Delawareans vaccinated."

