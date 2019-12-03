Pennsylvania State Police chase ends in multi-vehicle crash in Philadelphia

#BREAKING @PAStatePolice catch driver who led them on a chace that ended on the 5200 block of Morris Street in Germantown @6abc pic.twitter.com/ssBpP3fl4w — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) December 3, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Pennsylvania State Police pursuit ended in a multi-vehicle crash in the Germantown section of Philadelphia on Tuesday evening.It happened around 4:20 p.m.Chopper 6 was over the crash scene involving multiple vehicles along the 5200 block of Morris Street.It's not clear at this time where the chase began or what prompted the pursuit.There was no immediate word on injuries.