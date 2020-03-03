Former Pennsylvania state trooper charged with sexual assault of a minor

A former Pennsylvania State Trooper has been charged with the sexual abuse of a minor.

The Chester County District Attorney's Office has charged Darren Lawrence, 59, of Wilmington, Delaware, with multiple counts of rape of a child.

The victim, now in her 20s, came forward last month, claiming the abuse happened for three years, beginning at the age of nine.

The alleged sexual abuse occurred when the victim's mother left the child in the care of the defendant in various locations in Chester County.

Lawrence is being held at the Chester County Prison on $250,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is tentatively scheduled for 9 a.m. on March 4.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chester countyarrestpennsylvania state policesex abuse against children
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News