Grief counselors on hand following death of girl at NJ fall festival

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Grief counselors are on hand Tuesday at Deerfield Township Elementary School in Cumberland County.This is the first day back since a student's tragic death at a carnival.Ten year old Hailey McMullen was thrown from a thrill ride at the annual Deerfield Harvest Festival on Saturday.The company that provided the rides, Skelly's Amusements, says it has had a clean safety record, and that the tragedy has shaken the organization to its core.State officials are investigating what happened.