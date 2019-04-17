Stinky clean-up after train derails in Berks County

WYOMISSING, Pa. (WPVI) -- A stinky situation continues in Berks County after a train hauling trash between New Jersey and Ohio jumped the tracks.

Rail cars attached to a Norfolk Southern train derailed Tuesday night in Wyomissing, Pa.

The derailed cars were off the tracks in the 1400 block of Penn Avenue behind the Wyomissing Restaurant & Bakery.

Most had overturned, dumping garbage on the ground.

The derailment backed up rail traffic on the critical freight line.

Garbage trucks arrived by midnight and crews worked through the night to not only clean up the trash but to get the cars back in place.

There were no reports of any injuries.

By mid-day Wednesday at least one train track was in use again.

Norfolk Southern Media Relations issued a statement saying in part, "Six rail cars derailed, each of which carried multiple containers of municipal solid waste, spilling material along the railway right-of-way. The spilled material has been confined to Norfolk Southern property alongside the tracks. The westbound train was traveling from Oak Island, New Jersey, to Mingo Junction, Ohio, when the derailment occurred."

"Norfolk Southern environmental and safety personnel on site are coordinating with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection on the cleanup of the spilled material. The cleanup will be ongoing over the next several days."
