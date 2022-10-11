Small dog stolen from ACCT Philly animal shelter in Hunting Park

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Someone swiped a small dog from an animal shelter in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section.

ACCT Philly says a man walked into the shelter just after 5 p.m. Monday and stole the dog named Withers.

"Our staff (was) not able to stop him but we have filed a police report and PPD is looking into it," ACCT Philly said.

The shelter posted pictures of the stolen pup and the man to social media.

The staff is concerned for the dog's welfare and safety.

ACCT Philly says there was a person who planned to adopt Withers.

"He has an adopter who has been coming to the shelter for weeks for the right dog and is heartbroken," the shelter said.

ACCT Philly says if the person was the dog's owner, they have a process for reuniting pets and the man should still reach out to them to make sure Withers is OK.

The shelter is asking any tips be sent to exec.director@acctphilly.org.