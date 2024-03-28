4 French bulldogs stolen from Dover, Delaware home during armed burglary

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware State Police are investigating after six masked suspects burglarized a home on Monday and stole four French bulldogs.

The suspects broke into a home on West Denneys Road in Dover shortly after 9 p.m.

No one was home at the time, but the crime was caught on surveillance video. The homeowners told Action News the burglars were in and out within five to 10 minutes.

"I was very freaked out. Like really, really freaked out," said Lyric Anderson.

The video shows the thieves entering the backyard. At least one is armed with a rifle.

The four dogs, Pax, Celine, Stormi, and Londyn, were taken from the back porch. A PlayStation was also stolen.

The thieves then broke into the home by shattering a glass door. Once inside they ransacked parts of the house.

"I was devastated, I was lost for words," Sam Schuman said. "It's like a big bad dream. I haven't got sleep the past three days."

According to the American Kennel Club Pet Recovery Service, French bulldogs are the most commonly stolen dog breed. They can sell for $3,000 to $10,000.

Schuman breeds French bulldogs and runs a business called First State Frenchies.

"They're just awesome. They have a great personality and they're suitable to anybody's lifestyle," said Schuman.

But Schuman said the dogs that were stolen were his personal pets and not related to his business. The couple is hopeful state police make arrests soon and just want these members of their family back home.

"We are not worried about anyone getting in trouble. We don't want to know why you did it, we don't want to know what you were here for, just give us our dogs back," Anderson said.

If you have any information about this case call Delaware State Police.