School bus at scene of police-involved shooting on Walt Whitman Bridge was stolen, company says

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5410436" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police-involved shooting on the Walt Whitman Bridge. Katherine Scott reports during Action News Mornings on July 22, 2019.

School bus appears to be part of crime scene on Walt Whitman Bridge after early morning police-involved shooting, but no word yet on connection to case. pic.twitter.com/Y0dm4DxQwG — Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) July 22, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A police-involved shooting in the eastbound lanes of the Walt Whitman Bridge sent a young man to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.The shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. Monday in South Philadelphia. It involved least one officer from the Delaware River Port Authority, according to Philadelphia police.Philadelphia city officers responded to assist the DRPA.A small school bus was stopped at the scene. The name of the Holcomb Bus Company, based in Bellmawr, New Jersey could be seen on the side.The bus company tells Action News the bus hasn't been bought yet, but it was at a dealership in New Jersey for inspection ahead of the purchase.The bus was stolen from that dealership, the company said.Philadelphia police are saying a suspect was shot and taken by a medic to CHOP.The DRPA has not released any information so far.There are no reports of serious injuries to police.The eastbound lanes were shut down overnight, but at least one lane of traffic is now able to get by.The investigation continues.