bullying

STOMP Out Bullying panel to educate students on homophobia, racism and hatred: How to watch live

Watch the 4th Annual Culture Shock Event where ever you stream beginning at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on Tuesday, April 26.
EMBED <>More Videos

STOMP Out Bullying's 4th Annual Culture Shock Event

NEW YORK -- One out of five children in the U.S. is a victim of bullying, and nine out of 10 LGBTQ+ students face harassment in schools, according to STOMP Out Bullying, the leading national nonprofit for bullying prevention.

To spark a conversation about the need to change the culture of cruelty to one of kindness, STOMP Out Bullying is hosting its 4th Annual Culture Shock Event, a virtual panel that will stream live on this website beginning at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on Tuesday, April 26.

This impactful event will also be livestreamed to schools across the country and beyond.

Actress Melissa Joan Hart will moderate, and panelists include actors Corbin Bleu, Arden Cho, Garrett Clayton, Alex Newell, Hudson Yang and gymnast Laurie Hernandez.

The panel is a part of National Culture Week, which provides an opportunity for young people to share and learn from each other's diverse cultural backgrounds and experiences.

The discussion will educate students on homophobia, racism and hatred and give schools a template for encouraging conversations throughout Culture Week and the remainder of the school year.

"Our goal is for them to walk away from this event wanting to connect with students who are different than they are, with no judgment or prejudice," organizers said in a statement.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationlgbtq+lgbtq+ prideschoolsbullyingcyberbullyingu.s. & worldstudents
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BULLYING
10-year-old author creating positive impact with anti-bullying book
Amazon hires investigators to probe work culture
13-year-old girl says she was bullied, beaten during PE class
Actors come together to help Stomp Out Bullying
TOP STORIES
Teens face charges after participating in 'Orbeez Challenge' on TikTok
Video released of suspects wanted in murder of Philly officer's son
Philly's mask mandate, federal judge's ruling spark confusion
Philly broadcasting legend Sid Mark passes away at 88
Brother of Boston Marathon bombing victim finishes race for 1st time
Baby's fist bump is heartwarming highlight at NBA playoff game
Man burned in 3-alarm South Jersey apartment fire
Show More
Middle school custodian accused of sexual abuse of students
'The Goldbergs' renewed for Season 10
NJ preparing for bag ban: What you should know before it takes effect
Johnny Depp on stand: Ex-wife Heard's allegations 'heinous'
Autopsy shows man shot in back of head after police encounter: lawyers
More TOP STORIES News